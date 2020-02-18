Hyde Park

Person Stealing Coins From Apartment Washing and Drying Machines

Police investigating theft from apartments in Hyde Park

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of recent burglaries reported in Hyde Park on the South Side.

In each incident, someone breaks into the basement of an apartment building and steals coins from inside the washing and drying machines, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

  • Between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Jan. 26, in the 5400 block of South Ridgewood Court; and
  • Between 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 9 a.m. Feb. 12, in the 5400 block of South Cornell Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

