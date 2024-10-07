Person stabbed at Soldier Field after Chicago Bears game: police

One person was stabbed at Soldier Field following Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, two men became involved in an argument at around 6:09 p.m. at the venue. The suspect, a 41-year-old man, produced a knife and cut the victim's left shoulder and face, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The suspect was taken into custody, and charges were pending late Sunday.

A potential motive for the stabbing hadn't been released Sunday evening.