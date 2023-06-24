Crime and Courts

Person stabbed at Grant Park Saturday night, Chicago police say

A suspect was taken into custody, and charges were pending late Saturday.

By Matt Stefanski

One person has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed at Grant Park, according to authorities.

The stabbing was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the park in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue. Details on what led up to the incident weren't immediately available, but Chicago police confirmed a man sustained a stab wound to the body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

