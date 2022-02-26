Forest View

Person Shot on Ramp to I-55 in Forest View

A person was shot early Saturday morning on the Harlem Avenue ramp to Interstate 55 in Forest View.

Illinois State police responded to the shooting about 1:25 a.m. and found one person shot, State police said.

The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The ramp from Harlem Avenue to I-55 and the expressway’s northbound lanes were closed for investigation about 2:15 a.m. and reopened around 15 minutes later, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

