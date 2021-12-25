Interstate 57

Person Shot on I-57 Near Washington Heights

A person was shot Friday night on Interstate 57 near Washington Heights on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

State police responded to the southbound lanes of I-57, near Halsted Street, for calls of shots fired about 11:05 p.m., and found a person who had been shot, State police said.

They were taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries, State police said.

The southbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street, were closed for an investigation, but re-opened about 1:20 a.m., State police said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Interstate 57
