Investigation Underway After Person Shot, Killed by Chicago Police Officer on West Side

A person was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer on the city's West Side Saturday morning, following an encounter that police said began as part of a "de-escalation mission for a gang conflict."

In a media briefing Saturday afternoon, a police spokesperson said that officers were present near the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street just before 10 a.m. as part of a de-escalation mission when they observed a group of individuals near a vehicle when one person, a male of an unknown age, was seen leaning into a vehicle.

Police said a foot pursuit then began, with the person running away from police down an alleyway when officers said he turned around and brandished a handgun.

According to police, an officer then opened fire, striking the person an unknown amount of times.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

After aid was rendered, the person was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, and the officers involved will be placed on 30-day administrative leave.

COPA is responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 3800 block of West Flournoy. If you or anyone, you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) April 15, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.