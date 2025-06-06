Evanston

Person shot inside emergency room of Evanston hospital

The shooting occurred at Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital, in the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue

By NBC Chicago Staff

A hospital in Evanston is on lockdown Thursday evening after a person was shot inside the emergency room, police said.

The shooting occurred inside the emergency room of Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital, police said.

Police said one person was struck by gunfire and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspected gunman in the shooting is in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown.

A hospital spokesperson issued the following statement to NBC Chicago:

"A shooting occurred in the emergency room at Evanston Hospital this evening. The individual was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. There is no active threat. The safety of our patients and team members is our top priority. The hospital is on lockdown at this time, and our emergency room is on bypass."

There was no further information available.

