A person was shot in the head in a drive-by in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

About 6:30 a.m., a woman told officers she was driving in the 2100 block of South Hoyne Avenue, when she heard shots and realized her female passenger had been struck in the head, Chicago police said.

She drove her to Stroger Hospital where the woman is in serious condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.