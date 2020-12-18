Austin

Man Critically Hurt in West Side Shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Chicago police officers intervened in the shooting and exchanged gunfire, but did not shoot anyone, a police spokesman said.

The shooting was initially reported as police-involved, but police later clarified that another shooter was involved.

Shots were fired at and by police in the 1500 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter.

Paramedics responded to a man shot about 11:50 a.m. at Laramie Avenue and Le Moyne Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head, Langford said. He was listed in critical condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding to the scene to investigate.

This article tagged under:

AustinChicagoChicago PoliceCPDchicago shooting
