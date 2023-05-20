Person Shot in Elgin Saturday Afternoon

Police in Elgin are investigating a shooting that occurred in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 3:02 p.m., officers with the Elgin Police Department were called to the area of North McLean Boulevard and Eagle Road in regard to a shooting, police said in a Facebook post. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by detectives from the Major Investigations Division, police stated.

Anyone with information about what happened or possible suspects is asked to call police at 847-289-2600 or text a tip to 847441 and include "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text.