West Garfield Park

Person Shot During Standoff With Police in West Garfield Park

A person was shot during a standoff with police Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, fire officials said.

Paramedics responded to a call of someone shooting at police around 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The paramedics picked up a wounded man from the scene and took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, Langford said. His condition was not known.

Local

general iron 1 hour ago

General Iron Owner Sues Chicago for $100M – Again – Over Delayed Permit

Chicago news 2 hours ago

The Morning Rundown: Today's Top Headlines to Start Your Day

No officers were injured, he said.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted that the agency was responding to the scene, asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 312-746-3609.

Sun-Times Wire/NBC Chicago

This article tagged under:

West Garfield ParkChicago Policechicago police shootingwest garfield park shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us