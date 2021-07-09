Person Shot During Standoff With Police in West Garfield Park

A person was shot during a standoff with police Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, fire officials said.

Paramedics responded to a call of someone shooting at police around 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The paramedics picked up a wounded man from the scene and took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, Langford said. His condition was not known.

No officers were injured, he said.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted that the agency was responding to the scene, asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 312-746-3609.