Person Shot, Child Hurt by Shattered Glass During Funeral on Chicago's Far South Side

A person was shot and a child was injured by broken glass during a funeral Wednesday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the upper body about 1:15 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Fairfield Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to a hospital and stabilized.

A child was also cut by broken glass and taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center for treatment, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. The child’s age and gender were unknown.

Paramedics from southwest suburban Merrionette Park responded to take the gunshot victim to a hospital while a CFD ambulance transported the child, Merritt said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

