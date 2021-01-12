Calumet Heights

Person Shot by Witness Who Saw Him Trying to Rob Woman: Police




A person was shot by a witness who saw him trying to rob a woman at gunpoint Tuesday in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The male tried to rob the woman, 39, at gunpoint about 6 p.m. in the 9000 block of South East End Avenue, but another male saw what was happening, walked up and fired shots of his own, Chicago police said.

The would-be robber showed up later at Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, and his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating to determine if any charges will be filed.

