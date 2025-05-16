Person shot at popular Wrigleyville bar Murphy's Bleachers: officials

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one person was hospitalized after being shot at a Chicago bar.

The incident occurred at Murphy's Bleachers Sports Bar in Wrigleyville.

Eyewitnesses told NBC Chicago's JC Navarrete that multiple gunshots were fired, and the victim ran into the kitchen at the bar.

Two suspects were reported by witnesses, but police have not confirmed those details.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

No further information was available Thursday evening.