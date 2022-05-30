Person Shot at Michigan City Beach on Memorial Day

Police in Michigan City, Indiana, are investigating after one person was seriously injured in a Memorial Day shooting at Washington Park Beach along Lake Michigan, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. Monday, when dispatchers received several 911 calls in regard to shots fired at Washington Park Beach near Stop 2, according to a Facebook post by the Michigan City Police Department.

Patrol officers responded to the area and learned that one person had been shot, according to police. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported by paramedics to Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses in attempt to gather more information about what occurred. Police haven't said if any arrests have been made.

Michigan City police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or if they have additional information or video of the shooting, to contact Lieutenant Anna Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. or by email at @apainter@michigancity.com