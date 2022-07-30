Bishop Ford Expressway

Person Shot and Killed on Bishop Ford Expressway: State Police

Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot on the Bishop Ford Expressway Saturday, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 11:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 130th Street. One person was shot and taken to the hospital where they later died, authorities said.

The northbound lanes of I-94 near 130th Street were closed while police worked on scene, but have since reopened. Additional information about what led up to the shooting isn't available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police by phone at 847-294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov

