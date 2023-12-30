Person of interest taken into custody in shooting death of mother in Austin

Chicago police said Saturday a person of interest had been taken into custody for the fatal shooting of a mother who was gunned down on her front lawn in mid-December.

Maria Roque was shot and killed outside her home in the city's Austin neighborhood on Nov. 13. Andres Roque, Maria's brother, told NBC Chicago police notified his family that a sibling of the alleged gunman turned himself in to law enforcement.

"It’s still hard for us," said her brother, Andres. "We’re glad we have small justice now that he’s in custody. But it’s not going to bring us back what we lost."

Chicago police said detectives were questioning a person of interest, but didn't provide additional details.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to family, Maria was putting her two children - 8 and 14 years old -in the car when the gunman approached her and started firing. She was struck multiple times and later died at the hospital.

Andres Roque told NBC Chicago that the alleged gunman was Maria's ex-boyfriend and the father of her 8-year-old daughter. Maria had fired an order of protection, and the shooter was angry because he was losing custody of their daughter, Andres said.

Both of Maria's children witnessed the moment she was gunned down, family said.

"I know his daughter… I mean she saw everything that happened," Andres said. "Why would he want to be near his daughter knowing he killed her mom?"

For now, the Roque family is focusing on their memories and their mission for justice. They're entering the new year with a little more peace, known the man allegedly responsible for Maria's death is off the streets.

"New year, it will be something more like fighting for justice for her," Andres Roque said. "To make sure he stays there. For him to regret what he did and what he lost."