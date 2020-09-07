Person of Interest Questioned in Fatal Stabbing of Employee at Wicker Park Walgreens, Police Say

Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old woman who worked at Walgreens in Wicker Park, according to the department.

About 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Olga Maria Calderon of Humboldt Park, was working at the Walgreens in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when she was approached by someone who stabbed her multiple times, Chicago police said.

The person fled and Calderon was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No money or items were stolen, police said.

In a press conference Sunday, Officer Jose Jara said police were looking for a man wearing dark pants, a light top and white gym shoes.

Police confirmed Monday that detectives are speaking to a person of interest in the case.

Walgreens released the following statement in the hours after the stabbing.

"We are very saddened to learn of this tragic incident, and extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our team member. The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we’re continuing to work with local authorities in their investigation. We are also making counseling and other resources available to our other store team members at this location."

The store was closed Sunday.