Person of Interest Questioned in Fatal Shooting of Pregnant Woman

Chicago police say they are questioning a person of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman, whose baby was saved but listed in critical condition.

The person was taken in for questioning Tuesday afternoon, according to police spokeswoman Karie James.

The shooting happened early Tuesday in the 2100 block of East 95th Place on the South Side. The woman, identified as Stacey Jones, 35, was found lying unresponsive with two gunshots in her back, police said.

Jones was taken to the University of Chicago Medial Center in critical condition but later died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Jones was eight months pregnant, and doctors were able to deliver the baby, who was being cared for at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

Jones was a probation officer with the adult probation department, Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans said in a memo to court employees.

No charges have been filed.