Person of Interest in Ohio Quadruple Homicide Has Ties to Chicago: FBI

A multi-state manhunt is underway for a person of interest wanted in connection with the killings of four people near Dayton, Ohio, according to authorities.
Stephen Marlow, 39, is suspected in the deaths of four people who were killed in a Butler Township neighborhood early Friday, according to WDTN, the NBC affiliate in Dayton.
Marlow, who has ties to Chicago, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford Edge with Ohio license plate number JES 9806.
The FBI in Cincinnati posted a tweet Saturday, asking for anyone with information about Marlow to come forward. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.
Marlow is believed to have left Ohio. In addition to Chicago, he also has connections to Indianapolis and Lexington, Kentucky.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-Call-FBI.