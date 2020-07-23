Person of Interest in Funeral Home Shooting Released From Custody

Police have released a person who was taken in for questioning after a shooting at a South Side funeral home wounded 15 people.

“No one is currently being questioned in regards to that incident at this time,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Spicuzza said in an email. “The investigation remains ongoing by detectives.”

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as people left a funeral at Rhodes Funeral Services the 1000 block of West 79th Street.

The 15 victims were being treated at five area hospitals, police said. All the victims ages range from 21 to 65-years-old, police said. Ten of them are women.

A person was interested was taken into custody for questioning, police said then, before saying Wednesday afternoon they had been released.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday joined police officials in pleading for witnesses to forward tips to police.

“We cannot give the killers, the shooters, any shelter,” Lighftoot said. “Someone listening at this moment knows who is responsible for these and other crimes. … I implore you not to be silent in this moment.”