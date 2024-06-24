The investigation into the shooting death of retired Chicago police officer Larry Neuman continues as authorities late Sunday took a person of interest in connection with the case into custody.

At 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a Chicago police spokesperson confirmed a person of interest had been taken into custody. Footage captured by an NBC Chicago photographer earlier in the evening showed the individual arriving in a black vehicle and then being taken into custody by officers.

The development comes hours after dozens of community members marched down West Monroe Street in honor of Neuman, 73. The gathering began at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, where Neuman served, and ended outside his home, where he was shot and killed.

"We lost a great pillar of this community," said Pastor Paul Sims of St. Michael Baptist Missionary Church. "It’s time out for the senseless violence, it’s time for change in our community."

Chicago police did not provide further details on the person in custody.

As the investigation into Neuman's death continues, here's what we know right now.

Retired CPD officer Larry Neuman shot to death outside his home

Larry Neuman was shot to death last Thursday morning in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, around 11:30 a.m., Neuman was doing yardwork outside his home in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Visitation for Neuman is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday evening, with a viewing scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Following the viewing, a homegoing celebration will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All services are set to be held at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church in the city's West Garfield Neighborhood.

Person of interest in custody

One day before CPD confirmed a person of interest was in custody, Chicago police released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in connection with Neuman's killing. The video, released by police, appeared to be from a home surveillance camera and showed the two suspects walking in an alleyway close to where the killing occurred.

As of Sunday evening, it remained unclear if the person in custody was one of the individuals seen in the video.

Who was Larry Neuman?

Neuman, the city's longest-serving bomb technician, retired in 2010. He worked at the police department for 28 years.

“He spent his entire career safeguarding our city and spent his retirement as a reverend, speaking out against the violent crime that’s plaguing our neighborhoods,” Supt. Larry Snelling said last week during a Chicago Police Board meeting at police headquarters. “Please keep his family in your thoughts.”

A transportation security explosives specialist, Neuman joined the TSA in 2010 and worked at O’Hare and Midway airports, said a spokesperson for the agency. In his current position, Neuman trained the screening workforce at both airports to detect explosives and other potential threats.

Neuman was a “pillar” of his beloved West Garfield Park community, according to Pastor Paul Sims of St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church. Neuman had been a member of the church for 30 years.

“He was the kindest man you knew," Sims said. "There wasn’t anything that Larry Neuman wouldn’t do for somebody. If you needed it and if he didn’t have it, he would go get it for you.”

Neuman was an ordained preacher and part of the ministerial staff at the church, Sims said. Neuman enjoyed sharing his wisdom with young people, never hesitating to offer advice.

“He would stop and talk to any and everybody,” Sims said. “He would encourage you no matter what you were doing in life, no matter what it was he would stop and talk to somebody.”

Neuman was also a veteran of the Marines who served in the Vietnam War, Sims said.

“He was a family man, he was a grandfather, he loved his grandchildren, he loved helping me at the church with the young people,” Sims said. “He was a great man, he was a great person.”