Person of interest in custody in Hammond bar shooting, police say

A person of interest has been taken into custody after a mass shooting at a northwest Indiana bar left two people dead Sunday.

According to police in suburban Hammond, the person was taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Portside Pub in Hammond.

Police now say that shooting stemmed from a domestic incident at the bar, with four of the victims trying to help a woman involved in an altercation with a man.

That man is believed to have opened fire, striking five people, including the woman.

Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others remain in serious condition at area hospitals, and a fifth individual’s condition has stabilized, according to Hammond police.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police.

The identities of the deceased, and of the person-of-interest, are being withheld at this time as an investigation continues.