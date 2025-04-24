Person of interest in custody for blaze that killed Chicago fire captain

A person of interest is in custody as part of a criminal investigation into the fire and subsequent garage collapse that killed Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer, Chicago police confirmed early Thursday morning.

Meyer was a 28-year-veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, according to officials. He died at Stroger Hospital after being transported in critical condition from the blaze, which started early Wednesday morning at 5505 W. Crystal St. in the city's Austin neighborhood.

Later Wednesday, the Chicago Fire Department said an investigation revealed the fire was caused by “ignition of contents of a trash bin by human action.”

Earlier in the day, fire officials said there were reports of recent trash can fires in the area.

Meyer, 54, leaves behind a wife, three daughters and a son, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

"He spent most of his career on the west side of Chicago in busy firehouses, doing what he loved to do," Nance-Holt said. "We go to work every day and we never know if we're going to come home. This is what he loved to do and he was really good at it."

Meyer's wife told Chicago officials he was the rock of their family. The two had been together since they were 15 years old.

"So they've been married a long time," Nance-Holt said. "His mom and dad are still here. And it's hard. The mom said, 'you know, no one should watch their child go first.'"

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called Meyer "a hero, courageous, brave and bold."

"This is a tremendous loss for the Meyer family, for the Chicago Fire Department and the entire city of Chicago... this is truly a remarkable testament of those who love this city and those who are willing to pay this sacrifice to keep us all safe," he said.

According to the fire department, funeral arrangements were being made, but details have not yet been released.