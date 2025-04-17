Person of interest in custody in attack against 2 Jewish students at DePaul University

A person of interest is in custody in an attack last November against two Jewish students at DePaul University.

Chicago police did not provide additional details about the arrest. The attack happened on Nov. 6 outside the DePaul student center in the 2200 block of North Sheffield Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Max Long and Michael Kaminsky were outside the student center when they were approached and attacked by two men wearing black face masks, according to Chicago police. The incident was being investigated as a hate crime.

Long and Kaminsky filed a lawsuit against DePaul earlier this month, alleging the university was negligent and failed to protect their safety while on campus.

Long suffered a concussion, and Kaminsky fractured his wrist during the attack, the complaint says. A DePaul Public Safety officer was also present but failed to intervene, according to the lawsuit.

“Jewish students should feel safe on their own campus,” Kaminsky said at a news conference announcing the suit. “When universities infringe upon these rights, accountability must be demanded.”

The university has condemned the attack, saying “such an act clearly defies DePaul’s values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual.”

The attack took place several months after pro-Palestinian students erected an encampment on DePaul’s campus, following a national trend that saw students call for an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel.

The Trump administration has targeted students who had been involved with pro-Palestinian activism or speech, with a few high-profile detentions of students including Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder who was a leader of protests at Columbia University in New York.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

But schools are also seeing visas stripped from students with no known connection to protests. In some cases, past infractions such as traffic violations have been cited. Some colleges say the reasons remain unclear to them — and they are seeking answers.