Person-of-Interest in Custody After Man Tries to Kidnap Girl From Glenview School Bus

Authorities in suburban Glenview say that a person of interest is in custody in connection to the attempted abduction of a young girl as she tried to get off of a school bus Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane at approximately 3:41 p.m. Monday after reports of an attempted kidnapping.

A female student got off a school bus at the location, and shortly after that an unidentified assailant grabbed her and they fell to the ground, police said.

The student struck the man, and he ran away from the scene. He was last seen entering an SUV and fleeing south on Milwaukee Avenue.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that they had taken a person of interest into custody, but not further details were immediately available.

The young student was not injured during the incident, according to police.