Person of Interest in Custody After Fatal Stabbing Outside Richard’s Bar

Chicago police detectives are speaking with a person of interest following a fatal stabbing outside a West Town bar in late February, authorities said Wednesday.

No further information was released by police, but an arrest warrant was issued last week for Thomas Hugh Tansey, who had been arrested in the case previously but was released after police said he claimed the stabbing was self defense.

"That arrest warrant has yet to be executed," CPD said in an email at the time. "The subject is urged to turn himself into the Chicago Police Department."

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was stabbed multiple times by a 30-year-old man, just before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 outside of Richard's Bar, located at 401 N. Milwaukee Ave., authorities said.

Officials said Paterimos was stabbed in the arm, neck and back and later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

"The man was walking with the knife in his hand trying to get away," said one of the victims' brothers, Santiago Bueno. "Everyone was in danger at that point."

Bueno, who was with Paterimos the night of the incident, said he held the suspect down until police arrived.

Other witnesses told police they heard homophobic slurs before a fight broke out.

Paterimos' family, outraged over crude social media posts and a lack of action from police, protested outside the bar this week.

Friends and family gathered for a fundraiser Monday afternoon at 1807 S. Allport St. in Pilsen to raise money for lawyer fees and other expenses.

Paterimos’ brothers described the young man as social, hardworking and the “glue” to their family.

“He really was all about us, our brothers together," Anthony Paterimos said. "There was nothing he wouldn’t do without calling one of us."