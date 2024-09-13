Person of interest in custody after driver blows past stop sign, strikes teens on bikes in suburban hit-and-run

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

A person of interest is in custody and a vehicle has been recovered after a hit-and-run incident in west suburban Northlake Wednesday that left two teens who were riding bicycles hospitalized, police said.

The crash took place at around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday night in a residential area of Northlake, near the intersection of Roy and Lyndale Avenues, police said.

Surveillance video released by Northlake police appears to show two boys riding their bikes side-by-side on Roy Avenue. A white sedan, which police said had tinted windows and chrome rims, is seen running the stop sign at the intersection. A loud crash can be heard on the video, followed by the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

“One bike was tore up on the side. The other was over there, and I was like, 'Oh my God,” neighbor Juan Payan said.

According to police, the vehicle struck two 15-year-olds who were riding bicycles. The vehicle did not stop and immediately fled the scene, police said.

The teens were transported to a nearby hospital, police said. One of them remains in critical condition, while the status of the other remains unknown.

Thursday afternoon, police identified and recovered the vehicle. The vehicle owner is in custody as a person of interest, police added.

No further information was available, and an investigation remains ongoing.