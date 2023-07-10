A person of interest is in custody after a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday evening in suburban Franklin Park while playing in an alley during a birthday celebration for his grandmother, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Elder Lane.

The boy, identified as Ulysses Campos, 9, was playing near an alley with other children when a "disturbance" took place, Franklin Park police said. Moments later, gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle, striking the Ulysses in the chest.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead from his injuries, officials said. According to Franklin Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, who are investigating the incident, the suspect's vehicle was located in unincorporated Leyden Township.

"It's a very quiet community," a Franklin Park resident told NBC Chicago. "A lot of great activities for both young adults and regular adults, with everything out here. So it's kind of odd to hear anything like that."

According to Franklin Park police, the incident is isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

Franklin Park police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have surveillance video of the incident to call the department at 847-678-2444.