Person of interest in connection to deadly Lincoln Park shooting in custody: police

A person of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood last week has been taken into custody, according to Chicago police.

It is unknown if charges are pending against the person of interest.

The shooting, which occurred just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 near the heavily-trafficked intersection of North Clark Street and West Fullerton Avenue, after a man approached a group of individuals and an altercation ensued.

During the altercation, one person fired shots, striking a 34-year-old man in the chest before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim, later identified as Alexander Nesteruk, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Six days later, Nesteruk was pronounced dead by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Tuesday, CPD released video and images of a person with suspected involvement in the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Video from police of the person of interest showed a man wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and a black shoulder bag, walking on the sidewalk.

According to police, an investigation remains ongoing.