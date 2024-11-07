Person-of-interest in Navy Pier shooting in custody, police say

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of two people at Chicago's Navy Pier earlier this week.

According to an update released by police, the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, but a person of interest was taken into custody on Thursday.

Anyone with information is still asked to contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using the reference number JH965538.

According to police, a massive search occurred after the "targeted" shooting, which occurred Tuesday in a loading dock at Navy Pier.

"At this time, we believe a disgruntled ex-employee entered the loading dock, fired multiple shots, striking two individuals who were taken to Northwestern Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries," said Jon Hein, chief of patrol for CPD, said during a press conference. "At this time, on behalf of Supt. [Larry] Snelling, we would like to offer our condolences to the victims, their families and their loved ones."

The identities of the two victims, both men who worked for a subcontractor at the pier, weren't immediately released, but officials with Navy Pier said they were shot in a loading dock area, where a private office was located.

"On behalf of Navy Pier we also send our condolences to the families of the victims who just came to work today," said Brian Murphy, chief operations officer with Navy Pier.

The gunman is believed to have been terminated on Oct. 14.

The shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m. in the 900 block of East Grand, according to officials.

Soon after, Navy Pier asked everyone at the venue to shelter in place while police investigated. Some in nearby offices and buildings were also told to remain inside or "use extreme caution" amid the investigation.

Authorities later said in their 4 p.m. update that the lockdown was lifted and "at no time were any individuals in danger."

