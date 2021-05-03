Person Missing, 3 Hurt, After Boat Capsizes in Lake Michigan Near Indiana Harbor

One person is missing and three others hurt after a boat capsized Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Indiana Harbor.

About 3:30 p.m., the Coast Guard responded to an emergency call of a vessel overturned and rescued two people from the water, the Coast Guard said. A bystander was able to rescue a third person.

Two of the individuals were being treated for hyperthermia and the third person was in critical condition, officials said.

A fourth person, 20-year-old Kelvin Soto Crespo of Puerto Rico was reported missing from the boat, officials said. Marine units continued the search for Crespo Sunday morning, but after several hours were forced to stop because of wave action and strong winds.

The boat involved, an 18-foot Bayliner runabout, was not located, officials said. It was last seen capsized several miles offshore Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.