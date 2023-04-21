Dolton

Person Killed in Shooting Involving Dolton Police

By NBC 5 Staff

A person was killed in a confrontation with Dolton police Friday morning, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and Illinois State Police.

According to Illinois State Police, the department's Division of Criminal Investigation responded to the 600 block of East 144th Place at approximately 6 a.m. after being contacted by the Dolton Police Department to investigate a shooting involving a police officer.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed a fatality at the location, though the individual's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

There is currently no further information available, according to Illinois State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

