Person Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Suburban Villa Park, Police Say

One person was killed early Monday morning during an officer-involved shooting in suburban Villa Park, authorities said.

At approximately 2:06 a.m., officers with the Villa Park Police Department responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 200 block of East Kenilworth Avenue, which is near the intersection of South Summit Avenue.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, officers "encountered a person with a gun which led to an officer involved shooting." However, Villa Park police didn't say if the individual with a gun opened fire. Additionally, it remained unclear how many shots were fired and how many times the individual was shot.

The person, who has not been named, was transported to the hospital, but didn't survive their wounds, police said. NBC 5 hasn't independently verified the account of events provided by police.

The shooting remains under investigation by the DuPage County MERIT public integrity unit.