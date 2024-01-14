Reagan Tollway

Person killed in hit-and-run crash on Reagan Tollway in DuPage County

A person is dead after they were struck and killed by a vehicle on the side of the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway on Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the collision occurred just after 8 a.m. near mile marker 138.5 in DuPage County.

A person was standing outside of their vehicle following an earlier crash when they were struck by a passing motorist, according to police.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck the victim continued driving, police said.

The right lane of the tollway was closed just before 8:30 a.m. for an investigation into the crash. No further information was available.

