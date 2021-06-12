South loop

Person Killed in Drive-By in South Loop, Chicago Police Say

The victim was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Chicago's South Loop, police said.

About 1:20 p.m., the male, whose age is unknown, was sitting in a vehicle parked on the street in the 600 block of South Wells Street, when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots into his vehicle, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area One detectives are investigating,

