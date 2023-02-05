Person Killed in Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A person was dead after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night, according to Illinois State Police.
State troopers responded to the crash about 11:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 just north of the I-94/I-57 split, state police said.
One person was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.
Southbound lanes of I-94 were shut down for several hours with traffic diverted to 95th Street, State Police said. Lanes reopened about 5 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
