Person Struck, Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-294

A person was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash on I-294 near Sanders Road in Northbrook late Thursday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials said troopers responded to reports of a person struck by a vehicle shortly after 11:25 p.m. near mile marker 50 in the northbound lanes of I-294.

The person who was struck by the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the vehicle that struck the person did not remain at the scene.

According to officials, the left lane remained open while all other lanes were closed for the investigation. All lanes were later re-opened by 7:25 a.m.

There is currently no further information available as an investigation into the crash continues.