Person Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Westmont Crash, Police Say

A person was killed, and two others were injured in a vehicle crash Sunday morning in suburban Westmont.

About 6:10 a.m., officers responded to a two vehicle crash in the 100 block of East Chicago Avenue, Westmont police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver of one vehicle with fatal injuries, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle and a passenger were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers continue to investigate the crash.

