Person of Interest in Custody in Suspected Arson at The Shrine of Our Lady Guadalupe

A person of interest is in custody after a fire at The Shrine of Our Lady Guadalupe in Des Plaines, with officials suspecting in arson in the blaze.

Police said officers responded to the shrine just after 2:30 a.m. for reports of a fire and alerted the Des Plaines Fire Department, who arrived shortly thereafter and extinguished the flames.

While the fire remains under investigation, officials said a person of interest has been identified and detained, though no charges have been filed at this time.

The fire caused damage to a statue, sacred art and the plaza area in the outdoor chapel, according to a statement from The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The shrine is internationally known for being the destination of a pilgrimage each December for many Catholics of Mexican heritage and other believers from around the world who view the Virgin of Guadalupe, known as the Patroness of the Americas, as a symbol of faith and devotion.