Person injured in Stevenson Expressway shooting, police say

An individual was shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Illinois State Police, the incident occurred on the inbound side of the Stevenson near its interchange with the Dan Ryan Expressway.

At approximately 2 a.m., a victim reported to police that they had nearly been struck by another vehicle while driving in the area. Shortly thereafter, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP officials said.

An investigation remains underway, and the roadway remains open Sunday morning.