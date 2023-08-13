Person injured in Highland Park shooting, with suspect fleeing scene on bike

Authorities in suburban Highland Park say that at least one person has been shot and a suspect remains at-large Sunday.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two individuals, with one opening fire and striking another with at least one gunshot.

That individual was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A suspect was observed fleeing the scene on a bicycle, dressed in all-black clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.