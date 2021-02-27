Markham

Person Injured After Crashing Into Cook County Sheriff's Squad Car

A person was injured after crashing into a Cook County Sheriff’s squad car Wednesday night on Highway 57 in Markham.

About 10:50 p.m., a Cook County police officer was pulling over a driver who refused to slow down for a stopped police car with flashing lights, when a Ford sedan rear-ended him on Highway 57 near 147th Street in Markham, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Cook County police said. The officer was not injured.

Illinois State Police officers assisted in the incident and cited the driver of the Ford, police said.

