Person Injured After Crashing Into Cook County Sheriff's Squad Car

A person was injured after crashing into a Cook County Sheriff’s squad car Wednesday night on Highway 57 in Markham.
About 10:50 p.m., a Cook County police officer was pulling over a driver who refused to slow down for a stopped police car with flashing lights, when a Ford sedan rear-ended him on Highway 57 near 147th Street in Markham, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Cook County police said. The officer was not injured.
Illinois State Police officers assisted in the incident and cited the driver of the Ford, police said.
