Person in Serious-to-Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Calumet River

Chicago Fire Department divers have rescued an individual from the Calumet River on the city’s Far South Side Wednesday evening.
According to Chicago fire officials, the person was located in the water in the 12400 block of South Torrence on Wednesday evening. Fire divers were able to enter the water and pull the individual out.
The individual, who has not been identified at this time, was transported to Trinity Hospital, where they are in serious-to-critical condition.
Further details on the incident remain unknown at this time.