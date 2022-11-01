Person in Custody After Possibly Contaminated Halloween Candy Reported in South Chicago Heights

A person is in custody after Halloween candy that was possibly contaminated was reported and turned in to police in South Chicago Heights on Monday, according to officials.

The candy thought to be contaminated appeared as yellow gummy bears inside a black plastic zip-up pouch with no branding or print. Police said the candy was reported to them by a mother and grandmother of a child on Cherry Lane in the southern suburb.

Police are asking anybody who may have received these gummy bears to turn them into police as soon as possible.

While officials have not confirmed the presence of cannabis or any other substances inside the candy, lab tests are currently underway.

Police said they are currently unaware of any instances of a child ingesting the gummy bears, and that a suspect has been charged with five counts of child endangerment.

Anybody with information or packages of the candy in question are asked to contact police at 708-755-3520.