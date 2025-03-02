Person found fatally shot inside Garfield Park apartment building

One person was found shot to death inside an apartment building in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Friday night, police said.
The incident was reported at around 10:09 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street. According to law enforcement, police responded to a call of a person shot and found a 39-year-old man inside the hallway of a building.
The victim, who had been shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.
Detectives were investigating.
