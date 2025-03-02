Garfield Park

Person found fatally shot inside Garfield Park apartment building

According to law enforcement, police responded to a call of a person shot and found a 39-year-old man inside the hallway of a building.

One person was found shot to death inside an apartment building in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported at around 10:09 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street. According to law enforcement, police responded to a call of a person shot and found a 39-year-old man inside the hallway of a building.

The victim, who had been shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Detectives were investigating.

