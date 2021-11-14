Westmont Fire Department

Person Found Dead Inside of Submerged Vehicle in Westmont

Fire officials in suburban Westmont say that a person was found dead inside of a submerged car on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, police and firefighters were called to a pond in the 900 block of Oakmont Lane at approximately 10:37 a.m. after reports of a vehicle being found in the water.

Water rescue members of the fire department went into the pond and found an unresponsive person inside of the vehicle.

Firefighters say the victim was pulled from the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Divers continued to search the pond to confirm that there were no other victims in the crash, according to a press release.

No other information was made immediately available, and an investigation remains ongoing.

