Person Firing Shots at Vehicle Causes Northwest Side Crash, Officials Say

A person attempting to shoot at a vehicle while driving caused both to crash into a restaurant in Archer Heights on the Northwest Side.

Around 3:10 a.m., an unknown occupant inside of a red Toyota Camry was shooting at a Chevy Tahoe while driving, causing the Tahoe and a black Jeep Cherokee to crash into a restaurant in the 4400 block of North Kostner Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The occupants of the Camry fled the scene and have not been found, but a weapon was recovered from the vehicle, police said.

Two occupants of the Tahoe and two of the Jeep didn’t suffer serious injuries, but were taken to Stroger Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital for observation, police said.

No one was in custody.