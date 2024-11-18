Person fatally stabbed at Motel 6 in Prospect Heights

Police were investigating on Sunday after a person died in a stabbing at Motel 6 in suburban Prospect Heights.

The stabbing was reported at around 2:02 a.m. at the motel, 540 N. Milwaukee Ave. According to police, officers arrived at the scene and found a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from first responders.

A preliminary investigation revealed the stabbing may have occurred after an argument involving multiple people.

Police detained the suspect, who was said to be cooperating with authorities. Prospect Heights police were investigating in conjunction with the Major Case Assistance Team.