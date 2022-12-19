Person Fatally Shot on Rooftop Parking Lot at West Town Mariano's

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle Monday afternoon on the rooftop parking lot of the Mariano's location in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Mariano's, 2021 W. Chicago Ave. According to police, a 27-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached, two men exited and then opened fire.

The victim was shot in the head and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.